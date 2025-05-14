Brokers Offer Predictions for Grocery Outlet FY2025 Earnings

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Grocery Outlet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.62.

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 3.3%

GO stock opened at $13.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.42. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

In other news, Director Erik D. Ragatz purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.46 per share, with a total value of $274,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,740. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller purchased 10,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $116,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $116,800. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 219,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,790 and have sold 17,756 shares valued at $216,892. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 64.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 276.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

