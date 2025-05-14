Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,360 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 2.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $6,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 359.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 341.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BATS BJAN opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.33. The company has a market capitalization of $303.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.69. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $49.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

