J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Raises Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 862.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth about $1,782,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth about $1,477,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 2.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 641,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,041,000 after buying an additional 16,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT stock opened at $559.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $574.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 1.75. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $267.76 and a 1 year high of $652.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPOT has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $540.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.76.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

