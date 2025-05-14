Cetera Investment Advisers Has $5.93 Million Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,694.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,519,000 after buying an additional 34,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CW shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total value of $48,160.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,953.59. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,673,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,550. This trade represents a 34.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,642 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,107. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $395.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $329.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.89. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $258.85 and a 12-month high of $399.25.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $805.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

