Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Takes $47,000 Position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADV. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 318.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 126,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 174,220 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 138,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,406 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,700,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 83,105 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADV opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $4.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Advantage Solutions from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADV

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.