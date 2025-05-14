Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,673 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of GJUN opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.78. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a twelve month low of $32.45 and a twelve month high of $36.95.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

