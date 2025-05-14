Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 30,900 Shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,900 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Farmer Bros. were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in Farmer Bros. by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,327,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 295,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Stock Down 2.4%

FARM stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Farmer Bros. ( NASDAQ:FARM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $82.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Farmer Bros. in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Farmer Bros.

(Free Report)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

