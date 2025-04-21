Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Short Interest Update

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of TLTZY opened at $6.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.49. Tele2 AB has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 13.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity, handset related data services, and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

