Abacus Life (ABL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $39.51 million for the quarter.
Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Abacus Life had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.76 million. On average, analysts expect Abacus Life to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Abacus Life Stock Performance
ABL stock opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86. Abacus Life has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $790.32 million, a PE ratio of -45.84 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Abacus Life Company Profile
Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
