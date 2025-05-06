Abacus Life (ABL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $39.51 million for the quarter.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Abacus Life had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.76 million. On average, analysts expect Abacus Life to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Abacus Life Stock Performance

ABL stock opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86. Abacus Life has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $790.32 million, a PE ratio of -45.84 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Abacus Life from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Abacus Life from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abacus Life currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Abacus Life Company Profile

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

