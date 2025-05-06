Brand Engagement Network (BNAI) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Brand Engagement Network Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BNAI opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. Brand Engagement Network has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $8.43.

About Brand Engagement Network

Brand Engagement Network, Inc provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities.

