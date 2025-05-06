Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.20 EPS

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($2.20), Zacks reports. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 20.62%.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Down 9.0 %

WLFC stock opened at $142.52 on Tuesday. Willis Lease Finance has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $235.43. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.38.

Willis Lease Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

Insider Activity

About Willis Lease Finance

In other news, EVP Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $263,015.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,686.40. This represents a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 3,450 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.14, for a total transaction of $704,283.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,034 shares in the company, valued at $32,261,060.76. The trade was a 2.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,465 shares of company stock worth $2,439,074. Insiders own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

