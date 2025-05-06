Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.20 EPS

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($2.20), Zacks reports. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 20.62%.
Willis Lease Finance Stock Down 9.0 %
WLFC stock opened at $142.52 on Tuesday. Willis Lease Finance has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $235.43. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.38.
Willis Lease Finance Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.50%.
About Willis Lease Finance
Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.
