Getech Group (LON:GTC) Announces Earnings Results

Getech Group (LON:GTC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.66) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Getech Group had a negative return on equity of 77.95% and a negative net margin of 72.42%.

Getech Group Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of Getech Group stock opened at GBX 1.84 ($0.02) on Tuesday. Getech Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 10.80 ($0.14). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.98. The stock has a market cap of £2.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.88.

About Getech Group

Getech (AIM: GTC) applies its world-leading geoscience data and unique geospatial software products to accelerate the energy transition by locating, developing and operating geoenergy and green hydrogen projects.

