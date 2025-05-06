AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,579,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,705 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $58,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,858,418,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,667,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280,866 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,438,000 after buying an additional 10,945,679 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 4,986.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,913,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,741,000 after buying an additional 9,719,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,651,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $198.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $29.03.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

