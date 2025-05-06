Daqo New Energy (DQ) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/30/2025 – Daqo New Energy was downgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/30/2025 – Daqo New Energy was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2025 – Daqo New Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

4/15/2025 – Daqo New Energy was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2025 – Daqo New Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

Daqo New Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $868.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.58. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $30.85.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.05). Daqo New Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $123.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,505,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,271,000 after buying an additional 324,585 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 5,286.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,714,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,381 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

