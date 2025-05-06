Daqo New Energy (DQ) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/30/2025 – Daqo New Energy was downgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/30/2025 – Daqo New Energy was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/21/2025 – Daqo New Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 4/15/2025 – Daqo New Energy was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/18/2025 – Daqo New Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
Daqo New Energy Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $868.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.58. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $30.85.
Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.05). Daqo New Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $123.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.
