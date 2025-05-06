OptiNose (OPTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect OptiNose to post earnings of ($0.74) per share and revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $21.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 million. On average, analysts expect OptiNose to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OptiNose Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.88. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $20.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OPTN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Lake Street Capital downgraded OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 6,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $33,729.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,464.99. This represents a 4.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 8,213 shares of company stock valued at $43,643 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

