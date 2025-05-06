OptiNose (OPTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect OptiNose to post earnings of ($0.74) per share and revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter.
OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $21.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 million. On average, analysts expect OptiNose to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
OptiNose Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.88. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $20.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 6,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $33,729.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,464.99. This represents a 4.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 8,213 shares of company stock valued at $43,643 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
OptiNose Company Profile
OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.
