RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Boosted by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in RTX by 2,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $128.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $99.07 and a 12-month high of $136.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.50 and its 200-day moving average is $123.83.

RTX Increases Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on RTX shares. DZ Bank upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Vertical Research raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.06.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

