Paramount Gold Nevada (PZG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Paramount Gold Nevada to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Paramount Gold Nevada Stock Up 3.3 %

PZG stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.92. Paramount Gold Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project, which comprises 2,474 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 44,917 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

