Paramount Gold Nevada (PZG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Paramount Gold Nevada to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.
Paramount Gold Nevada Stock Up 3.3 %
PZG stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.92. Paramount Gold Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Paramount Gold Nevada
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Why Wells Fargo Is Buying $40 Billion of Its Own Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- It’s Not Too Late to Jump on These Under-the-Radar Momentum Plays
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Chevron’s Fundamentals Shine Through Market Turmoil
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.