Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMB opened at $60.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.66.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.29%.

In related news, SVP Larry C. Larsen sold 8,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $455,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,229.10. The trade was a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Chad A. Teply sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $1,467,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,511,890.08. The trade was a 16.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,583 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,278 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

