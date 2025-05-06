Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.850-6.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 4.9 %

J stock opened at $120.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.84 and a 200-day moving average of $131.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Jacobs Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $106.23 and a fifty-two week high of $156.31.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on J. Citigroup lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.86.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

