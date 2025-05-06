AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 287.94% and a negative net margin of 289.75%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $41.31.

AnaptysBio announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 24th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to buy up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Johnson Rice reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

