Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Cellectar Biosciences Trading Down 1.5 %

CLRB opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,704 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.45% of Cellectar Biosciences worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

