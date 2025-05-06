Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.190-2.290 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.400-0.450 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 19.8 %

IART opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.25, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $32.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.09.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $382.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IART

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.