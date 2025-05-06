70688 (COR.L) (LON:COR) Stock Price Down 11.8% – Here’s Why

70688 (COR.L) (LON:COR – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 12,957,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 44,824,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

70688 (COR.L) Trading Down 11.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.01.

70688 (COR.L) (LON:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

About 70688 (COR.L)

CORETX Holdings PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged providing cloud and managed information technology (IT) services. The Company offers a range of services including cloud and hosting, network and connectivity, collaboration, cyber security, managed services, and IT asset management.

