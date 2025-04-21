Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases Shares of 19,374 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BN. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Brookfield by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $83.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.88.

Brookfield Stock Performance

NYSE:BN opened at $49.70 on Monday. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $38.89 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average is $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.