Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $25,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.32.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $256.05 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.21 and a 1 year high of $269.56. The company has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.95%.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.