Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Venture Stock Down 9.8 %

VEMLY stock opened at $39.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.33. Venture has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63.

Venture Company Profile

Venture Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing and Design Solutions, and Technology Products and Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of colour imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments.

