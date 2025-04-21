Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Venture Stock Down 9.8 %
VEMLY stock opened at $39.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.33. Venture has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63.
Venture Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Venture
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- With a 60%+ Upside, There’s Plenty to Love About Lovesac
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
Receive News & Ratings for Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.