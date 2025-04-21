Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 365,800 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the March 15th total of 309,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,658.0 days.
Technip Energies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS THNPF opened at $31.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average is $27.39. Technip Energies has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $33.72.
About Technip Energies
