Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 365,800 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the March 15th total of 309,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,658.0 days.

Technip Energies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS THNPF opened at $31.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average is $27.39. Technip Energies has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $33.72.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Projects Delivery; and Technology, and Products and Services.

