Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) Short Interest Down 18.1% in March

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the March 15th total of 39,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Prenetics Global Stock Performance

PRE stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $4.30. 19,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,532. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86. Prenetics Global has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $52.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -0.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Prenetics Global in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prenetics Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Prenetics Global stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Prenetics Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prenetics Global Company Profile

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies.

