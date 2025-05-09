Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 22 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 56 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.67.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TYL stock opened at $563.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.50 and a fifty-two week high of $661.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $564.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $591.08.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.22. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $562.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total transaction of $951,049.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,073.08. This trade represents a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,150. This represents a 11.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,429 shares of company stock worth $8,888,780 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

