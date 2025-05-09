Cetera Investment Advisers Has $23.44 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cintas were worth $23,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $214.96 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $228.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.72 and its 200-day moving average is $204.42. The stock has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,647,979.84. This trade represents a 23.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.88.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

