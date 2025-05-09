Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,308 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $18.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

