95,974 Shares in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 95,974 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AAON by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 520,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,294,000 after purchasing an additional 157,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AAON by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,812,000 after buying an additional 162,199 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in AAON by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter worth about $42,449,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AAON by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAON has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. CJS Securities raised AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In related news, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.86 per share, with a total value of $80,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,580. This trade represents a 50.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 37,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total transaction of $3,651,959.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,256,714.80. This represents a 36.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

AAON Trading Up 3.9 %

AAON stock opened at $99.43 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $144.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 1.06.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.16 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 24.98%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

AAON declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

