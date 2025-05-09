Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can Makes New Investment in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 21,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 477,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 294,323 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 131,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 53,837 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 187,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 127,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on RVNC. StockNews.com started coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.39.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.90.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.