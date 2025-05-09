Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Position Boosted by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,264,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,784 shares during the quarter. Verra Mobility comprises about 2.8% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $54,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 400.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 294,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 235,589 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,814,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,987,000 after acquiring an additional 219,071 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,756,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,464,000 after buying an additional 225,585 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 615,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after acquiring an additional 10,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRRM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Baird R W raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $31.50 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Shares of VRRM opened at $24.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.61. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $31.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.67.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $223.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Verra Mobility’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

