Farallon Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Soleno Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,928,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,607,000 after purchasing an additional 658,518 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,499,000 after purchasing an additional 344,000 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $15,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,630,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,301,000 after purchasing an additional 321,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,884,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,710,000 after buying an additional 303,806 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ SLNO opened at $76.43 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.02 and a beta of -2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.19. Research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 90,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $6,292,791.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,303,421.44. The trade was a 46.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 699,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $47,272,803.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,021,879.12. The trade was a 54.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 942,672 shares of company stock valued at $64,058,781. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SLNO shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $67.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group set a $105.00 price objective on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $74.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SLNO

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.