Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can Grows Stock Holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can lifted its position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the quarter. Garrett Motion makes up 0.2% of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can owned approximately 0.14% of Garrett Motion worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTX. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 85.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 136,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Garrett Motion by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 47,126 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 20,649.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 63,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 63,187 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Garrett Motion Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GTX stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $11.57.

Garrett Motion Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Garrett Motion’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Garrett Motion from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GTX

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 349,351 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $3,479,535.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,098,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,577,803.08. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,434,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,914,613. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,264,853 shares of company stock worth $30,663,903. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Profile

(Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.