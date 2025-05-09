Bokf Na Sells 3,500 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Bokf Na lessened its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $109.36 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $170.08. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 214.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DDOG. BTIG Research set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Datadog and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.54.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $9,376,185.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,219,013.34. This trade represents a 16.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $862,646.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 185,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,276.84. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,456 shares of company stock worth $39,018,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

