Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 386.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 295.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Performance

PII stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $90.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.50.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 372.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PII. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Polaris from $76.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PII

Polaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.