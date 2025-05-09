Farallon Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,835,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275,000 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.98% of Savara worth $20,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter worth about $8,151,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Savara by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,525,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,103,000 after buying an additional 2,344,308 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,161,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Savara by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 7,964,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Savara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,224,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Savara alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Savara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Savara Stock Up 5.2 %

SVRA stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $556.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a current ratio of 17.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. Savara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Savara Profile

(Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.