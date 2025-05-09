Fairholme Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Fairholme Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,448,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 14.5% of Fairholme Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fairholme Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $170,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 13,588,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,017 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 110.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,531,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,010 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,279,000. KDK Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $22,333,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3,884.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 682,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 665,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

Read Our Latest Report on EPD

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.