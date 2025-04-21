Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Stock Price Up 15.8% – What’s Next?

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) traded up 15.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 146,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 143,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

