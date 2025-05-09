Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,250 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Concrete Pumping

In other news, CEO Bruce F. Young acquired 49,507 shares of Concrete Pumping stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $256,941.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,408.18. This trade represents a 2.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $351.62 million, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.99.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBCP shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

