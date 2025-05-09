Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 61,235 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,235 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.26% of Thomson Reuters worth $189,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.70.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $186.88 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $150.01 and a 12-month high of $189.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.81 and a 200-day moving average of $169.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.69%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

