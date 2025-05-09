Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Purchases 47,879 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 370,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47,879 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOOM. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in DMC Global by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BOOM. StockNews.com raised shares of DMC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DMC Global from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of DMC Global stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. DMC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $140.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.47.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $159.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.00 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. As a group, analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

