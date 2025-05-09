Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Invests $704,000 in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,608,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,622,000 after acquiring an additional 272,625 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,448,000 after purchasing an additional 57,298 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000.

VPU stock opened at $173.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.57. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $146.45 and a twelve month high of $180.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.27.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

