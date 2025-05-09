Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $298,302,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,150,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308,940 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,310,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,875 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,376,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.36.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.32.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

