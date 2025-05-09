41,110 Shares in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Acquired by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PWP opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.69. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $27.03.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $211.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.29 million. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PWP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Perella Weinberg Partners

About Perella Weinberg Partners

(Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.