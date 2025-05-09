Captrust Financial Advisors Has $5.74 Million Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 2,567.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.77% of Castle Biosciences worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,832,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,837,000 after purchasing an additional 83,783 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,538,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,879,000 after acquiring an additional 40,377 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 999,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after acquiring an additional 134,645 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $19,244,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,255,000 after acquiring an additional 195,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 22,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $455,496.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,955.80. This represents a 21.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 27,454 shares of company stock worth $553,030 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76. The company has a market cap of $496.42 million, a P/E ratio of 86.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $35.84.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $87.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 1.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $30.00 target price on Castle Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

