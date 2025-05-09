12,509 Shares in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Acquired by Cary Street Partners Financial LLC

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 71,872 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $640,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 160,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after buying an additional 20,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $46.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average of $48.15. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $49.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

