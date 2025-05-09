UWM Holdings Co. (UWMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 18th

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th.

UWM has a payout ratio of 76.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect UWM to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

UWMC opened at $4.21 on Friday. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.75.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $613.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that UWM will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

UWMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of UWM in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UWM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

